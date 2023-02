Will it be six more weeks of winter or an early spring? There’s only one that knows the answer! That’s Punxsutawney Phil!

Watch as our own weather expert Josh Rugger is joins Good Day NWA to spill some details on this annual tradition, including how the tradition began and how many time the furry critter has been right. You might be surprised to learn that there’s a marked different in the groundhog’s accuracy depending on where you live in the country.