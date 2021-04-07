How to Be Generous at Heart with “NWA Gives”

Northwest Arkansas is home to many non-profit organizations, and they want to remind us all that you can lift a non-profit higher by giving back!

The non-profit community will unite on Thursday, April 8 2021 under the banner NWA Gives. Chris Haas joined Good Day NWA to talk more about this 4th annual day of giving and why non-profits need your support more than ever.

Speaking about the more than 290 non-profits who will be participating in 2021, Haas said “This is the most non-profits we’ve seen. I think the first year, we had a little bit over a hundred [non-profits participate]. So then we doubled the next year, and now we’ve almost tripled. “

If you are interested in giving back, learning what non-profits are participating or finding if you’re favorite non-profits will benefit from NWA Gives, check out their website.

