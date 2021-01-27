How to Build a “Capsule Wardrobe”

Are you looking to simplify the way you get dressed and just need someone with an eye for fashion to help you? You are in luck!

Watch as Amber Taggard, founder of The Organizer Chicks, joins Good Day NWA to talk to us about a Valentine’s-Themed Capsule Wardrobe and how you can participate in a social media challenge. “What is a Capsule Wardrobe? It’s using few items very well,” says Taggard, “making sure that everything mixes and matches and plays well together.”

The Organizer Chicks are excellent at making sure you have all the tools you need to simplify your life.