How to Celebrate Math Week; You Can Stamp Out Hunger – Happening in NWA

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas Sponsored by Keurig Dr. Pepper’s mini can variety pack.

It’s “Math Week” in Springdale, but thank to the power of virtual learning, you don’t need to be in Springdale to participate. Come together as a family for some delightful math games and stories – all on your own time and from the comfort of your own home. All content is available completely free on the website mindresearch.org. You can access these math games through Friday, April 23.

Thursday is Earth Day and to celebrate, the Museum of Native American History will have a ground breaking ceremony for their Medicine Garden. The ceremony will take place at ten-thirty a-m and it will be live-streamed to the museum’s Facebook page. There are three planned gardens and they will serve to heighten the public’s awareness of our connection to nature.

The US Postal Service is holding a food donation drive all across the nation to Stamp out Hunger. They are asking folks to please donate what you can to a food bank in your community. In Northwest Arkansas the foodbank is Life Source in Fayetteville and if you’re curious about other food banks throughout the state or the nation, we have a clickable link here.