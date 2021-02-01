How to join a Photo Contest, Elevate Your Valentine’s Day Plans, & Get Involved with Black History Month – Happening in NWA

Snapple sponsors this look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including a photo contest, Valentine’s Day preparations, and how to get involved locally with Black History Month.

Starting February 1, Dirt Roads of Arkansas is holding a photography contest. All pictures posted to the Dirt Roads of Arkansas Public Facebook Group in February are automatically entered. You can post up to 5 a day! All pictures must be yours, taken in February 2021 and in Arkansas. The winner will receive a 2-night cabin stay at Horseshoe Canyon Guest Ranch in Jasper and a ride on their zipline as well as several other gift cards. All you need to do to get started is join Dirt Roads of Arkansas on Facebook.

If you’re looking to kick your Valentine’s Day plans up a notch, but you want to take a break from cooking, why not let “Ashley Cook for You?” Ashley from Ashley Cooks for You is a home and personal cook serving Northwest Arkansas with home cooked meals, pre-cooked frozen meals, special event and holiday goodies and more! She is now taking orders for homemade Valentine’s sweet treats. She is selling them by the dozen. You can place your order now through February 11, and your order can be picked up on the February 12 or 13.

Black History Month begins today and there are many on-going events that you can take part in locally. The Historic Saint James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville is highlighting and honoring the accomplishments of African Americans in our country. The church’s theme this year is “From Struggle Comes Strength.” Every Sunday, starting February 7 through the end of the month there will be a different focus, from living everyday with a passion and a purpose, to drawing strength from your faith.

150 million people will tune in to the Big Game while 48 million Americans struggle with hunger. You can make a difference donating to be a part of the Souper Bowl of Caring. 100% of all donations will benefit The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and The River Valley Food Bank. It’s not too late to be a champion off the field!