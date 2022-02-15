For most of us, a home purchase will be the most significant investment we make in our lifetime. It’s important to protect that investment. Rich Allensworth, Loan Officer with Rock Mortgage, joins Good Day NWA to talk about home maintenance.

To start off, what makes this topic relevant to our viewers at home right now?

This topic is important for homeowners who can avoid unnecessary and costly repairs through regular maintenance, and it is also an important message for those considering homeownership for the first time, so that they understand the costs. First-time home-buyers might be used to a landlord or family members handling repairs and maintenance and, therefore, not know the associated costs. If an appliance breaks in the home you own, you’re going to be the one paying the bill to fix or replace it. You’ll be kicking yourself if it broke because you neglected to perform routine maintenance. Routine maintenance and upkeep can help you save a ton of money and stress. This includes everything from cleaning out the dryer vent on a monthly basis, to replacing filters as recommended, to draining and refilling hot water heaters each year. Many of these tasks take less than 20 minutes, and you can do them yourself without spending any money—and they’ll save you money by preventing costly repairs in the future. You need to plan for it. Think through the big systems in your house, like your plumbing system, heating and cooling system, and your waterproofing system–which includes your roof, siding, and drainage system–and work to create a home maintenance plan that meets your specific needs. On the outside, keep your gutters free of debris, ice and snow, which can pull down your gutters and cause roof damage–and be sure to take care of low-hanging branches. Trees surrounding your home can cause severe damage to your house or cause you to lose power in a thunderstorm or in winter weather with the weight of snow and ice. There are also some season-specific steps you can take. Lately, we’ve experienced some below-freezing temperatures. Preparing your home for freezing temperatures can prevent cold-weather damage and lower your energy bills, in addition to keeping you warm.

What are some examples of winter measures for homeowners to take?

Season-specific maintenance and preparing for weather-related damages is so important. You can end up with broken or frozen pipes, ice dams on roofs, and water leaks—and these issues aren’t cheap to fix. So don’t shrug off the importance of routine maintenance—your home and your bank account will thank you later. When temperatures start to drop, you might want to start thinking about protecting your home’s pipes. When water freezes it expands and causes pipes to burst, which can cause significant water damage in your home. Luckily, there are a few easy ways to ensure this doesn’t happen. First, if you’re going to be out of town, keep your thermostat set at 55 degrees and open any cabinetry with plumbing so it can still get warm air flow. Second, you can also try adding some insulation to your pipes with a quick trip to the hardware store. You should be sure the pipes are insulated if they are in areas of your home that are unheated, like the attic or basement. Typically, pipes located in the garage, basement, or near windows or doors will need to be insulated. Also, be sure to disconnect garden hoses from outdoor faucets. Turn off outside water faucets and pipes, clear the lines of water and insulate them to prevent water leaks in your yard.

Let’s hope we’re done with winter weather for the year, but we might have some more cold temperatures. What other tips do you have for that?

Check for leaks and drafts coming through cracks in walls, doors and windows. These leaks can prevent proper heating and increase energy bills. Your energy company might provide a home energy audit, or you can perform one yourself. Here are a few ways to seal leaks and drafts: put caulk, foam or weather-stripping around moving doors and windows; use bubble wrap or a window insulator kit to seal up windows you won’t be using; cover mail slots and pet doors with insulation or heavy towels to keep warm air in and cold air out. This can really be an issue year round. You should ensure your walls and ceilings are properly insulated to prevent condensation, which can lead to mold or mildew.

How much should homeowners and also those looking to become first-time home-buyers plan to set aside for maintenance?

A good rule of thumb is to set aside 1%-4% of your home’s value for a home maintenance fund. For example, for a home valued at $200,000, you would budget $2,000 to $8,000 per year. The budget should skew toward 3% if the home is: older than 30 years; located in a wet, humid, or stormy climate; and/or built with lower-life materials like wood siding and composition shingle roofing. You’re looking at setting aside 2% of your home value if the home is: 10-20 years old; located in a moderate climate; and/or built with moderately durable materials like stucco siding and rubber roofing. You’ll be able to get by with putting aside 1% if your house is newer, less than 10 years old; located in mild and dry climate; and built with modern, durable materials like fiber-cement siding and metal roofing.

Where can potential home-buyers can look for information about the home-buying process?

