How to Track Santa’s Progress on the Big Night

With the pandemic going on this year many of you are probably wondering how you can track Santa this Christmas Eve? One really great resource is to use NORAD’s website and app. Watch as Good Day NWA visits with Major General Derek Joyce on how the North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa.

NORAD?

NORAD is an acronym that stands for North American Aerospace Defense Command. This is a joint U.S. and Canadian organization that defends North America through aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Monitoring man-made objects in space

Detection, validation, and warning of attack from Missiles Aircraft Space vehicles



NORAD works along with other commands to help protect and defend the homeland. You can see that they are well equipped and qualified for such an important task as tracking the big man in the red suit!

How Do They Track Santa?

NORAD uses its impressive arsenal of radars, satellites, and jet fighters to track Santa Claus. NORAD has been tracking him for over 65 years! That’s a lot of experience with the jolly elf.

Santa and NORAD’s relationship goes all the way back to 1955.

NORAD’s Santa Tracking Website

There is a lot of really neat and fun content on NORAD’s Santa tracking website. You can get to their website by clicking HERE!

NORAD Tracks Santa Website Homepage

Website Content

Want to learn more about Santa and his sleigh or other fun holiday traditions? Check out the Library!

The Library

If games are more of your thing, check out the Arcade where a new game is released up until Christmas Eve!

The Arcade

If you LOVE listening to Christmas music as you browse then hit up The Music Stage for some of Santa’s favorite tunes!

The Music Stage

If you like watching movies over reading, then check out The Theatre. There are plenty of videos on Santa himself as well as on NORAD’s mission of tracking the big man.

The Theatre

How Can I Track Santa’s Position Christmas Eve?

There are multiple outlets that NORAD has available for tracking Santa’s global flight. You can call, email, and use their app.

Phone: You can call 1-877-HI-NORAD or (1-877-446-6723) from 5am till Midnight CST on Christmas Eve. An operator will be able to give you Santa’s current location. Please be extra patient this year while waiting. The staff has been limited due to the pandemic. Someone will get to you eventually.

Email: If you would rather send an email to find out where Santa is then you can send one to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com. Someone will email you back with his current location.

App or Website: If you want to keep track of his every move you can do so on the free app or on their website. With the Windows 8 app you can even live chat with a staff member from NORAD to ask for location updates. The NORAD app is available on both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Ways to Track Santa Using NORAD’s Resources

For additional details, check out KNWA’s Weather Blog!