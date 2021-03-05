How You Can Support Arkansas Businesses, Listen to Live Music, and Plan Your Spring Break

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas including how you can support local businesses, several music events, and a destination to consider for Spring Break.

More great news for country music fans. Last week we talked about radio personality Bobby Bones hosting a fundraiser for Feeding America at the Grand Ole Opry. Bones is hosting a Radiothon benefitting local small businesses in Arkansas. The radio-thon will run across affiliate radio stations that run the Bobby Bones Show. The lineup of performers feature other Arkansans including Justin Moore. Listen if you can today at five p-m. Certainly give to the cause if you are able.

Here’s something for the little ones! Wake up with the Fayetteville Public Library tomorrow as they present another episode of their virtual puppet show series. Watch along as the zoo animals go wild and crazy and the zookeeper is not happy about it. You can watch along on the libraries social media Saturday morning at ten a-m.

Also happening on Saturday, the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville is hosting a virtual interactive presentation on the rich history of indigenous foods and how they continue to be used in for health and healing. This event will happening on Saturday morning at eleven a-m and it will be live on Zoom and Facebook Live. A limited number of participants will be on the Zoom workshop, registration is required. A Facebook account is not required to view the event on that platform.

Happening Saturday night March 6, if you feel safe venturing out, there is live music at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville as two bands combine for a one-of-a-kind show. The Juice and Thanks For Nothing join forces to play everyone’s favorite cover songs. Tickets are just seven dollars and they are on-sale now. The doors open at five tomorrow night, show starts at six and lasts until nine p-m.

The Fayetteville Jazz Festival has released the full lineup for their April event. This is the third annual Fayetteville Jazz Festival and just last month organizers confirmed that they are bringing it back this spring. Dates are set for April twenty-third to twenty-fifth. The festival will have kind of a hybrid approach to performances for safety this year, including some in-person outdoor and streaming to limited-audience events.

Parents, if you haven’t already made plans for Spring Break, the City of Eureka Springs can help! Recently, they posted an extensive list of Spring Break hot spots including outdoor adventures, exploring the city’s history, and where you can see what is blooming. Eureka Springs is just far enough away for you to feel like you have gotten away!