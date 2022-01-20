Hub of Hope Partners with Beautiful Lives Boutique to Raise Awareness for Human Trafficking

You have the opportunity to help Hub of Hope further their mission of helping victims of human trafficking.
Watch as Founder and Executive Director of Hub of Hope Jenny Sorey joins Good Day NWA as well as Author Daphne Smith (Beautiful Lives Boutique) to tell us about some upcoming opportunities.
Raising Awareness for Human Trafficking
- Shop Crawl & Book Signing | Saturday, January 22
- Beautiful Lives Boutique
- Siloam Springs: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Fayetteville: 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Bentonville: 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Beautiful Lives Boutique
- Human Trafficking Awareness Training | Saturday, January 29
- Rogers Christian Church
- 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- $25 | Pastries, Coffee, & Lunch Included