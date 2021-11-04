Ice Rink Preps for Season; Live Music; Supply Drive; Hasan Minhaj at WAC – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Here’s something fun for the family. You can now purchase online tickets for The Rink at Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville. The rink opens on Saturday, November 20. Ice skating season will extend through Sunday, February 13. The cost is seven dollars for a skating session — that includes your skate rental. There’s also an option to purchase a season pass.

The Live at Turnbow music events in downtown Springdale are coming to a close for the season, but not without one last “yeehaw.” You can join “Jukebox Confession” on Friday, November 5 and sing along with their 90s country tunes. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and takes place in the heart of downtown Springdale at Turnbow Park.

On Saturday, November 6 Canopy NWA and the Fayetteville Public Library are teaming up for a supply drive to support recently resettled refugees as they begin to rebuild new lives here in NWA. You area asked to put together a “Welcome Kit” by providing approved items, placing them in a clear plastic tub and dropping it off in the south parking lot of the library on Saturday morning between 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are on sale right now to see Hasan Minhaj at Walton Arts Center on Monday, November 8. After serving as a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and hosting the 2017 White House Correspondent’s Dinner, Minhaj started his own weekly comedy show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” which premiered on Netflix in October 2018. The event at the WAC will be a conversation that explores the modern cultural and political landscape through the unique comedic voice of a first-generation American.