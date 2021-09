Do you suffer from foot pain, knee pain, back pain, heel pain, or hip pain? If you’re answer is yes, you’re going to want to know Bobby Wood, Owner of Ideal Feet.

Watch as Bobby talks about how important your feet are to avoiding pain. The pain you experience could all stem from your feet.

Idea Feet Ribbon Cutting

Thursday, September 23

4:00 P.M.

3589 N Shiloh Drive, Suite 2

Fayetteville, Arkansas

(479) 383-2200

*Sponsored Content