In-Person & Virtual Options for TheatreSquared’s “At the Wedding”

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A play that was initially developed at TheatreSquared as part of their Arkansas New Play Festival is making it’s way to the stage.

Watch as Joanna Bell (TheatreSquared) as well as Tyler Meredith (Carlo in “At the Wedding) join Good Day NWA with all the details about this hilarious new comedy, “At the Wedding.”

“At The Wedding” | TheatreSquared

  • In-Person Performances
  • Streaming Performances (only available in AR, MO, KS, & TX)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play