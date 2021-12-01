In-Studio Magic with Reza Before of His Illusion Show at JJ’s Live

The newly re-vamped JJ’s Live has been hosting concerts with some notable artists including Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, and Northwest Arkansas talent as well. Saturday, December 4 they are welcoming the illusionist Reza for one-night only.

Watch as Reza and Jody Thornton (JJ’s Live) join Good Day NWA with updates on programming at JJ’s Live, plus Reza performs a trick that blows our minds!

Reza: “Edge of Illusion”

