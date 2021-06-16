Inaugural Black Film Showcase to Highlight Diverse Filmmakers

It’s an event bringing exposure and networking opportunities for filmmakers.
Watch as Mike Day, CEO of DAYVISION, joins Good Day NWA with details on the inaugural Black Film Showcase.
- Thursday, June 17
- 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Crystal Bridges (The Great Hall)
- Free Event
See full list of Juneteenth events below. The events are a partnership with the NWA Juneteenth Committee, University of Arkansas, Kiss 105.3, Walton Family Foundation, Crystal Bridges, Walmart.org, and the Community Cohesion Project.