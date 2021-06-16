Inaugural Black Film Showcase to Highlight Diverse Filmmakers

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s an event bringing exposure and networking opportunities for filmmakers.

Watch as Mike Day, CEO of DAYVISION, joins Good Day NWA with details on the inaugural Black Film Showcase.

Arkansas Black Film Showcase

  • Thursday, June 17
  • 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Crystal Bridges (The Great Hall)
  • Free Event

See full list of Juneteenth events below. The events are a partnership with the NWA Juneteenth Committee, University of Arkansas, Kiss 105.3, Walton Family Foundation, Crystal Bridges, Walmart.org, and the Community Cohesion Project.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play