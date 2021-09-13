Inaugural Suits & Sneakers Gala Raises Support for Cancer Research

The American Cancer Society (ACS) of Arkansas is planning the inaugural Suits & Sneakers Gala for October 15, 2021 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Fayetteville Town Center. The event is presented by Walmart and the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation.

Watch as event chair Danyelle Musselman joins Good Day NWA with all the details.

The goal of the Suits & Sneakers Gala is to raise funds to support childhood cancer research, services, awareness, prevention efforts and access to care. Cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death in children. Funds raised at this year’s event will be used for the most innovative biological and clinical laboratory studies that have the greatest potential to quickly deliver new and improved treatments for kids with cancer.

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the American Cancer Society is attacking cancer from every angle.