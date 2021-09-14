Inaugural VolleyPaw Tournament; LPGA Volunteers Needed; Ballet Auditions – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Volunteers are currently needed for the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P & G. This is a great way to get a behind-the-scenes look at a world-class professional sporting event, right here in Northwest Arkansas. The tournament needs roughly 800 volunteers throughout the week in a variety of committees and positions, many of which are available for volunteers of all ages.

NWA Ballet Theatre has put a call out for guests artists to appear in their 9th Annual Production of The Nutcracker. If you are a dancer ages 6 to 18 you are encouraged to register for this open audition. You must register by Wednesday, September 15 at 8:00 p.m., and auditions will take place on September 17 and 18. The performance will take place at the Arend Arts Center in Bentonville on December 17 and 18.

The Inaugural VolleyPaw Tournament took place in Fort Smith over the weekend, and it was all for the love of animals and volleyball. Former Razorback Volleyball Player Paula Castro Abbott organized the event which raised over $4,000 for animal rescue organizations: The Artemis Project and an up-and-coming non-profit, Olive Branch Acres.