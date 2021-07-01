Independence Day Activities; Giving Back; Hockey Camp – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Sunkist.

First Friday returns to Downtown Bentonville on July 2 from 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Head to the downtown Bentonville square for delicious food, family-friendly activities, and more. There are several activities planned to celebrate “American Heroes” including the presentation of the colors by a local boy scout troop, and live music from the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra, Sarah Loethen, and Pat Ryan Key.

On Saturday, July 3, the Bentonville Public Library, Oz Kids and friends continue the Independence Day celebrations with lot of free fun at the Bike and Book Fest. Children of all ages are invited to bring your own bike and helmet for a riding and reading event the whole family will enjoy. Space is limited to this free event. Visit our website right now for a registration link. The event will take place outdoors in Bentonville Public Libraries “backyard” from eight a-m until noon on Saturday.

Something else to look forward to: The Walmart AMP and the City of Rogers are having their Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on Sunday, July 4. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Returning to present patriotic music will be the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas under the direction of Paul Haas. A few new policies are in place at the AMP this year. There is a clear bag policy in place. Stadium chairs are no longer allowed, but you can still bring a small blanket or rent a chair for ten dollars. Concessions at the AMP are now cashless. And fully vaccinated patrons no longer need to wear masks, but they are encouraging unvaccinated patrons to where masks were social distancing is not possible.

The warmer temperatures means that our giving community has really stepped up to help families that are food insecure. You can donate your time to help the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank on Tuesday, July 6. Their mobile food pantry will be making a stop in Berryville at 10:00 a.m. If you don’t have the time to donate, but would consider donating financially, your gift currently can have twice the impact as General Mills is providing a match to your donation.

Here’s one to look forward to: The Stanley Cup finals are happening right now and if this has your kiddo excited about the prospect of playing Hockey, The Jones Center in Bentonville is offering a Hockey Staking Camp during the week of July 12. This camp is designed for anyone interested in playing hockey and current hockey players who would like to improve their skating skills. There are full day and half day camp options available.