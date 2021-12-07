Indie Craft Show Returns; Acclaimed Chef Prepares Perfection; Bike Assembly Required – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Pedal it Forward has a big need to get bikes assembled in time for the holidays! You can help by going to their Bentonville location and pitching in! You’re invited out to the Bentonville Pedal it Forward on Thursday evening, from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. You can bring your own tools, they will also have tools on-hand. Plus there will be snack and great community!

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas’ Jingle Mingle is an annual gathering which offers scholarship recipients and supporters a chance to mix and mingle and to cap off the end of the year. You are invited out to this fundraiser which is happening on Thursday, December 9 at 6:00 p.m. Capacity is limited.

On Saturday, December 11, the Little Craft Show’s Holiday Show returns to Downtown Springdale. At this event you can support your local makers, artisans, artists, and business owners while shopping for the holidays! The event is set to take place at the former Arts Center of the Ozarks on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, December 15. That’s when you will be treated to a three course meal featuring wine, live music and a delicious menu curated by acclaimed Chef Jennifer Hill Booker. You’re invited to a Southern Holiday Chef’s Table at Natural State Rock and Republic. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and will kick off with a cocktail hour. Tickets are on sale now.

The morning news team is challenging the evening news team in a Virtual Red Kettle Campaign to benefit the Salvation Army. We’re asking for your help and asking you to donate to the Morning Team’s Virtual Kettle. So far you have helped us raise over $1400 for the Salvation Army.