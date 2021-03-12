Instant Fix: Problem Solving Products to Save the Day

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at what is new to stream so you can stay entertained at home! Bo Counts (The Drive-In Speaker Box) joins the show to break it all down.

Family adventures are always a great subject for a movie here's a look at "Yes Day," a new family feature that appears to be tons of fun. Here's the setup: a mom and dad who usually say "no" decide to say "yes" to their kids' wildest requests — with a few ground rules — on a whirlwind day of fun and adventure. "Yes Day" stars Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez among others. You can stream this one starting on Friday, March 12 on Netflix.