Instant Fix: Problem Solving Products to Save the Day

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch as Lifestyle Expert Limor Gallo joins Good Day NWA to share her favorite “Best Problem Solving Products for 2021.”

There’s something for everyone as Limor talks about GoGo Squeez for meals on the go, COLAB Dry Shampoo for an overnight renewal, Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray to stay tidy, Cleanlogic’s Exfoliating Strech Cloth to keep skin fresh, the Hero pill dispenser to help remember your pill schedule, and a couple of products from BrandSpark’s Most Trusted Awards, Purell and Scotch-Brite. You can find the full list of winners at brandsparkmosttrusted.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play