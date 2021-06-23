Internet Safety Tips for Seniors from Cox

With June being National Internet Safety Month, today we’re talking about internet safety tips for seniors. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, last year alone more that $1.8 billion was stolen from unsuspecting older Americans during the pandemic, making cybercrimes one of the biggest threats facing seniors today.

Watch as Savvy Senior Syndicated Columnist Jim Miller joins Good Day NWA with some ideas about what you can do to protect personal data and technology.

Learn more by searching “security” at Cox.com.

