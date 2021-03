Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending topics including the big winners for the Golden Globe Awards.

The stars were all aligned online for the 78th Golden Globe Awards. "The Crown", "Nomadland" and "Borat The Subsequent Movie Film" were the big winners from last night. Chloe Zhao, the director of Nomadland winning Best Director, she's the second woman to win that honor. A big night for Andra Day, who won best actress for her role as Billie Holiday, and an emotional speech from Chadwick Boseman's wife Taylor Simone as she accepted his award for Actor in Drama Motion Picture for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." The show hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on two different coasts started off a bit rough when Daniel Kaluuya won an award for Supporting Actor, there were some technical difficulties. He says "you did me dirty", which is to me the new "you're on mute." Jane Fonda was honored with the Cecil B. Demille Award, and she encouraged continued diversity in the industry. The carol Burnett Award honored writer/producer Norman Lear's career in television.