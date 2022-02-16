An Olympic great is hearing wedding bells! That story is kicking off today’s trending stories. Here are our Hot Topics brought to you by the Walton Arts Center



The most decorated gymnast of all time… Simone Biles is engaged. Biles posted on social media that her proposal from boyfriend Jonathan Owens was quote “the easiest yes”. Biles and Houston Texans Safety Owens have been dating for nearly two years. A set of photos on Instagram shows Owens on one knee under a gazebo as he placed the ring on her finger.

Wordle fans are describing the latest words in five letters… t- o- u- g- h. Some players are taking to social media to voice their concerns over the New York Times’ control of the internet sensation, with many saying the fun but challenging game has become too hard ever since it was bought by the publication.

The New York Times claims it did not make any major changes to the game.