It’s a Celebrity Who’s Who in Ads for the Big Game; Unique Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas – What You Need to Know

Watch as Good Day NWA highlights a few hot topics including celebrity studded commercials ahead of the big game and an alternative gift option for Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and it you’re looking for a unique gift, check this out. Maybe instead of chocolate and flowers, you splurge on this Maine Lobster Tail Bouquet nothing says Valentine’s Day like a romantic dinner for two. The Lobster Tail Bouquet Kits are available to be shipped nationwide . Each do-it-yourself bouquet kit comes with four or six tails. Harvested and shipped from Maine, and accessories to style your bouquet, including skewers, festive wax paper, a burlap wrap and an original Maine lobster Valentine tag.

As you’re making preparations for the big game this weekend, you can expect an annual tradition to return. The Puppy Bowl is back but with Covid-19 protocols. Among the changes that had to be made were the venue. The team rented out a large hockey arena so the large production crew and dozens of puppy handlers could be spaced apart. Everyone underwent regular Covid testing, wore masks and practiced social distancing. Other changes include the length of the program which will the broadcast for three hours this year and will have some star power. Adding stories from Kristen Bell, Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli. The Puppy Bowl will air at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 7 on Animal Planet and Discovery+.

Matthew McConaughey is not quite feeling like himself in the Doritos commercial you will see during the big game. McConaughey is going about his day in a flat state and discovers once he has a bite of Doritos 3D Crunch Snacks. Then all is well, or is it? The commercial has cameo appearances from Mindy Kahling and Jimmy Kimmel and features music from Queen.

Scotts and Miracle Gro’s commercial is packed with celebs from Martha Stewart, Kyle Busch, The Office’s Leslie David Baker, Carl Weathers, And John Travolta and his daughter Ella working on a few dance moves. You can win a chance to win the lawn of your dreams.