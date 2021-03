DC fans rejoice! Working from home just got better with the release of a long awaited director's cut. That's the first trending story in today's Hot Topics segment.

Fans have asked and director Zack Snyder has delivered his four hour, yes you heard that right four hour cut of "Justice League" is streaming now on HBO Max. Snyder left production of the superhero film in 2017 after the death of his daughter. Filmmaker Joss Whedon reworked and completed the film that was released in theaters. The new cut is darker in tone and spends more time introducing the Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg, who join Wonder Woman, Superman and Batman to fight off alien invaders. Snyder says he's grateful not only to fans but to his cast members, many of whom lent their voices to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign.