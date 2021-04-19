Jazz Festival Strikes Chord of Harmony in Fayetteville

We’re less than a week away from the Fayetteville Jazz Festival. You can expect a full weekend of events from workshops, panel discussions and performances.
Watch as Chris Teal (Jazz Festival Director), Anthony Ball (Music Moves), and Artist-in-Residence Alexa Tarantino join Good Day NWA with all the details.
Music Moves Presents the Fayetteville Jazz Festival
- Friday, Saturday, & Sunday | April 23 – 25
- Venues Include | Prairie Street Live, UA Greek Théâtre, U of A, Fayetteville Public Library, Christian Life Cathedral
- Tickets Here