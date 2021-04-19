Jazz Festival Strikes Chord of Harmony in Fayetteville

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re less than a week away from the Fayetteville Jazz Festival. You can expect a full weekend of events from workshops, panel discussions and performances.

Watch as Chris Teal (Jazz Festival Director), Anthony Ball (Music Moves), and Artist-in-Residence Alexa Tarantino join Good Day NWA with all the details.

Music Moves Presents the Fayetteville Jazz Festival

  • Friday, Saturday, & Sunday | April 23 – 25
  • Venues Include | Prairie Street Live, UA Greek Théâtre, U of A, Fayetteville Public Library, Christian Life Cathedral
  • Tickets Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play