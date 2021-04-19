Jazz Festival Strikes Chord of Harmony in Fayetteville

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas Sponsored by Keurig Dr. Pepper’s mini can variety pack.

April showers bring May flowers. We're already starting to see gorgeous flowers in bloom. In case you missed it, True Colors Farm by Perspectability had its grand opening for its You Pick Tulip Farm. More than 58,000 tulip bulbs were planted. The farm is used to support Perspectability's mission of providing education, residential options and support for independent adults with neurodiversities. If you missed the opening, no worries! The farm will open Thursdays - Sundays from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Admission is $5.