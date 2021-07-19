Jazz Will Return to WAC, Jones Center Vision,& Live Music in Springdale – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Sunkist.

The Starlight Jazz Club will return to Walton Arts Center with five star-studded shows celebrating traditional, up-and-coming and international jazz artists. Groups like the Huntertones and the Clark Gibson Quintet will be featured as part of the season. Season ticket holders are encouraged to renew your season or you can book a subscriber package including the Jazz Lovers Package where subscribers can choose cabaret table seats or tiered seating. One thing is for certain, the subscription packages will sell out fast. Get them while you can.

Also happening, you can enjoy a free entry into the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks each Tuesday this summer, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair for this family-friendly series that allows the Northwest Arkansas Community and beyond to experience the garden on beautiful summer evenings. Terrific Tuesday Nights will continue through August.

Mark your calendar now to plan head to the Jones Center in Springdale on the morning of Wednesday, July 21 for the Campus Vision Meet and Greet. The Center is planning to introduce the folks who are working to reimagine the 52-acre campus. The plan was developed after numerous public input sessions and they are excited to share the plan. The event is happening at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the Jones Center Lobby.

If you’re in need of some mid-week music, Route 358, who have been on the show several times, will be performing in downtown Springdale Wednesday, July 21 at Black Apple Hard Cider. Head to the cidery to try their locally produced cider and hear some great tunes from Route 358. The event is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m.