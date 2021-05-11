Jermelle Simon Talks About Netflix’s New Comedy “The Upshaws”

A new series on Netflix captures a working class family just trying to do the best they can.
It features on all star cast including actor and fitness guru Jermelle Simon. Watch as he chats with Good Day NWA about his new show, “The Upshaws.”
by: Jason SuelPosted: / Updated:
A new series on Netflix captures a working class family just trying to do the best they can.
It features on all star cast including actor and fitness guru Jermelle Simon. Watch as he chats with Good Day NWA about his new show, “The Upshaws.”