Join the Epic Journey with “The Hobbit” at Arts Live Theatre

When band of unruly dwarves show up on Bilbo Baggins’ doorstep, his world is turned upside down. You can see the classic story of “The Hobbit” come to life on stage at Arts Live Theatre.

Watch as Mark Landon Smith (Arts Live Theatre) as well as Bilbo Baggins himself, played by actor Miles Batson, joins Good Day NWA with details on when and where you can join them on this epic adventure.

Arts Live Theatre Presents “The Hobbit”

Arts Live Theatre | 818 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville

Friday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 6 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 7 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, November 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 12 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets $10 – $12