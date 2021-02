Do you have any plans on Friday, February 12? If the answer is “no” then the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas invites you to party with a purpose.

The Annual Moonlight Masquerade is virtual for 2021, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun from home and give back. Watch as Brooke Willis and Morgan Farmer join Good Day NWA with details on how you can get involved!

Annual Moonlight Masquerade