Just Say “Yes” to Streaming – New Movies Landing on the Small Screen

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at what is new to stream so you can stay entertained at home! Bo Counts (The Drive-In Speaker Box) joins the show to break it all down.

Family adventures are always a great subject for a movie here’s a look at “Yes Day,” a new family feature that appears to be tons of fun. Here’s the setup: a mom and dad who usually say “no” decide to say “yes” to their kids’ wildest requests — with a few ground rules — on a whirlwind day of fun and adventure. “Yes Day” stars Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez among others. You can stream this one starting on Friday, March 12 on Netflix.

Documentaries are increasingly popular, so this one is for all the documentary fans out there! Audrey Hepburn won her first Academy Award at the age of 24 and went on to become one of the world’s greatest cultural icons: a once-in-a-generation beauty, and legendary star of Hollywood’s golden age, whose style continues to inspire. But who was the real Audrey Hepburn? A new documentary tries to answer that question. You can stream “Audrey” on Netflix starting Sunday, March 14.

Are you ready to go “back in time” and rediscover the “power of love?” “McFlyyyy!” – surely the greatest sci-fi trilogy of all time. The first film in the “Back to the Future” franchise was released in 1985 and was an instant international phenomenon, a smash hit that transformed Michael J. Fox from teen idol to global megastar. Here’s the good news for Prime subscribers: the entire trilogy became available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in March.

The league returns! In “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” determined to ensure Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and the Flash may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, Desaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions. With an all-star cast, this feature is streaming on HBO Max beginning Thursday, March 18.