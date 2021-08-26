Kanye Name Change; A Calming Voice for Sleep; The Legacy of “Rolling Stones” Drummer Charlie Watts – Hot Topics

One artist is looking to make a name change. That story kicks of Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics!

Kanye West filed court documents this week to legally change his name… he wants to be “ye.” A judge must approve of the change before it becomes official. West, who has called himself “ye” on his social media pages for years says, along with being a shortening of his first name, he likes that it’s a word used throughout the Bible. West has been holding a series of stadium listening parties including setting up one in his hometown of Chicago for his forthcoming 10th studio album “Donda,” which is scheduled to be released before the end of August.

Regé-Jean Page is offering to help you drift off to sleep. The “Bridgerton” star is leading his voice to an app designed to combat insomnia by murmuring into your ear through a new story he narrates. Page reads “The Prince and the Naturalist,” available on the sleep app “Calm.” His story launched his week. Other stars who have lent their voices to tales for the calm app include Harry Styles, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas. Page is set to return to the screen in “The Gray Man,” with Ryan Gosling, due out next year and “Dungeons and Dragons,” with Chris Pine, in 2023.

Charlie Watts, the unshakable Rolling Stones drummer has died. Watts had announced he would not tour with the stones in 2021 because of an undefined health issue. He joined the Stones early in 1963 and remained over the next 60 years, ranked just behind Mick Jagger and Keith Richards as the group’s longest lasting and most essential member. Watts was a jazz drummer in his early years and never lost his affinity for the music he first loved, heading his own jazz band and taking on numerous other side projects. Charlie Watts was 80 years old.