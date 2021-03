Picture it, it's 1969 and the race to be the first on the moon is on. That's the setting of a show streaming on Apple TV+ called "For All Mankind." In an alternative version of 1969, the Soviet Union beats the United States to the Moon, and the space race continues on for decades with still grander challenges and goals.

Cast members Shantel VanSanten & Cynthy Wu, who play mother Karen Baldwin and adopted daughter Kelly Baldwin, join Good Day NWA to talk about the show and what they've enjoyed most about working on the series.