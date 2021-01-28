“Kenan” & “Young Rock” Bring Hilarity to Show Lineup – What You Need to Know

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a loot at some new shows coming to KNWA.

First up is the trailer for the new comedy, “Kenan“, starring Kenan Thompson. The show will follow Thompson who’s a widowed dad juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising his two girls. As Kenan tries to move on, his father-in-law played by Don Johnson, his brother as well as his co-workers all have strong opinions on the best way to live his life. Thompson serves as one of the Executive Producers for the show. “Kenan” premieres Tuesday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson is stepping out of the arena of film and heading to TV sitcoms in “Young Rock.” The Rock will appear in each episode. In the show, he is running for President and takes potential voters on a journey of his formative years. The Rock is no stranger to fame, his father was wrestling superstar Rocky Johnson. “Young Rock” premieres Tuesday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m.