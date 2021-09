We’re just two weeks away from an event that raises funds for diabetes research, advocacy and support. The annual Kiss a Pig Gala is on October 2.

Watch as Lauren Roussell and Leslee Post join Good Day NWA with details on how you can get involved.

19th Annual Kiss a Pig Gala

Saturday, Oct. 2

6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Peel Museum & Botanical Garden, Bentonville

Live Music, Dancing, Food & More