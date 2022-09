The 20th annual Kiss a Pig Gala is just a few weeks away.

It’s a charity event that raises money to find a cure for diabetes. Joining us today are Leslee Post and Bob Roos.

This year’s event theme is Breakfast at Tusk-any’s. The event is on Saturday, October 8th beginning at 5 p.m. for VIPs, 6 p.m. for General Admission and will end at 10 p.m.

More information can be found on the website located here.