Lauryn Hill is a Diamond; a Tennis Nail-Biter; Shaq is GRRREAT!; Golden Globes Announce Presenters – Hot Topics

We all have those albums that have made major impacts on our lives. For many, that can be said about “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” Watch as Good Day NWA discusses that story and more in Hot Topics.

It’s been 23 years since the release of Lauryn Hill’s first solo album. With hits like “Doo Wop (That Thing)”, “Ex Factor” and “Everything Is Everything” to name a few. The album earned 5 Grammys, and it’s still resonating with music lovers. The album is now certified Diamond according to the Recording Association of America. Hill is the first female MC to go Diamond. She joins an exclusive club of Diamond artists including Eminem, 2-Pac, Outkast, The Bestie Boys & The Notorious B.I.G. Hill said on her social media “pretty wonderful to know that this album continues to bring happiness to people.”

Game. Set. Match It was a nail biting moment during the Australian Open Semifinals. In the end, Naomi Osaka stopped Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam Singles Title in the Australian Open Semifinals. Osaka reached her fourth major final by beating Williams. Naomi is on a 20-match winning streak and faces Jennifer Brady in the final. Tennis fans were allowed back to the Australian Open Tournament after a coronavirus lockdown was lifted. Fans were recently shut out of Melbourne Park after a small outbreak of the Covid-19 UK variant.

Legendary basketball hall of famer Shaquille O’Neal is teaming up with Tony the Tiger. For the first time in Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes history, Tony is stepping aside and letting Shaq take over the front of the box of this one-of-a-kind collaboration: Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs. The cereal will hit shelves nationwide in April for a limited time only. This new cereal helps the dynamic duo continue their commitment to “Mission Tiger,” to help one million kids gain better access to sports by the end of 2021.

We’re getting closer to this years Annual Golden Globes Awards which you can see on KNWA on Sunday, February 28. A few presenters have been announced. They include actors Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. Joaquin Phoenix, Cynthia Erivo, Renee Zellweger & Awkwafina are also among the first batch of presenters announced. The globes will be bicoastal with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler serving as hosts. Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. Demille Award and Norman Lear will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award, a counterpart to the Demille Award that focuses on life achievement in television.