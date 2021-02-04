Learn a New Artform and Support Local Businesses for Valentine’s Day & Mardi Gras – Happening in NWA

Snapple sponsors this look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including an art experiences and several chances to support local businesses before Valentine’s Day.

Happening tonight, you can celebrate Black History Month with the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum as they are proud to host Arkansas Artist Marjorie Williams-Smith for a guest lecture on “Silverpoint.” Silverpoint is an ancient art used by scribes and craftsmen and it is still used today. You can learn about this artform tonight at seven p-m. All you need to do in order to attend is register with the museum.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and we’ve been giving you suggestions of things to do an places to eat in case you need a little kickstart – and here’s another one. Markham and Fitz Chocolate in Bentonville has a Raspberry Thyme Dark Chocolate Truffle that’s both fruity and savory and they are available in boxes of five or fifteen. You can pick them up in-store and online. Another great way to celebrate a holiday and support a local business.

Something tasty is happening in Eureka Springs. While the pandemic has caused many Mardi Gras celebrations to be cancelled, you still have time to participate in Krewe du Kork’s “A Taste of Eureka Gras.” This even is happening each day until Valentine’s Day. Each day there are prizes and curb-side meal specials at local restaurants as well as a limited number of in-person dining experiences. This is a great way to support local businesses and celebrate Mardi Gras.

Here’s something to look forward to happening this weekend. On Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., you can join University of Arkansas third year MFA Candidate in Playwrighting Lauren Ferebee for a digital production of her play SISTERS. The play is a reimagining of Anton Chekhov’s play, ” Three Sisters.” You can watch the production on Saturday night at seven thirty p-m on their website.