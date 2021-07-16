LeBron James Gets Animated In New “Space Jam” Film

It’s LeBron James like you’ve never seen him before…animated! That story is kicking off our Hot Topics.

The original “Space Jam” was released 25 years ago and now a new class of heroes are taking the court.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” follows LeBron James as he and his young son, Dom, get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI. LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game against a powered-up roster called the Goon Squad to rescue his son. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” features the voices of Zendaya, Don Cheadle and Michael B. Jordan to name a few. You can also expect to see cameos from star players from the WNBA and the NBA. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

Add video games to Netflix’s menu. The streaming service says it will offer video games to its 200-million subscribers in the next year. The outlet says video games will appear as a new genre on the platform similar to documentaries and stand-up specials. It’s not clear if Netflix will charge extra for access to games.