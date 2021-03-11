Legendary Skateboarder Goes Unnoticed; Dak’s New Deal; Tardy Gras?; a Classic Movie Festival – Hot Topics

Watch as special guest Randy Wilburn (I Am Northwest Arkansas) joins Good Day NWA to talk through some Hot Topics including how a legendary skateboarder goes unrecognizable and Dak Prescott’s massive new deal.

Legendary Skateboarder Tony Hawk often tweets about people not recognizing him in public and the result is often comic gold. In a recent interview, Hawk explains that this is a regular occurrence for him.

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed on the richest contract in club history, two years after negotiations first started with the star quarterback. The team said the agreement was reached Monday, March 9. It’s a $160 million, four-year contract with $126 million guaranteed and an NFL-record $66 million signing bonus, according to a person with knowledge of the deal which came a day before the deadline to put the franchise a tag on Prescott for a 2nd straight year at a salary cap charge of $37.7 million. The new contract will lower that cap hit.

Mardi Gras celebrations along the gulf coast were all but a bust this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the city of Mobile, AL is considering staging a carnival-style parade through downtown in May after the state’s mandatory face mask rule expires. News outlets report that mayor Sandy Stimpson discussed the possibility with city council members the event would be held May 21 to coincide with the commissioning of the USS Mobile, a Navy ship built in the city. Officials say the pandemic will still have to be taken into account.

The Turner Classic Movies Festival is going to be even more accessible for film fans this year. TCM said that its 12th installment will run on its cable channel and the HBO Max streaming service. The festival begins May 6 with a 60th Anniversary screening of “West Side Story” with new interviews from some of the film’s stars. Over the four days, there will be tributes to people like Danny Glover and Ali MacGraw and new introductions to films from directors like Rob Reiner and Mira Nair.