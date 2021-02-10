Let ‘Em Know What You Wanna Hear; Updates on Performances; New Jobs to Bentonville – Happening in NWA

Snapple sponsors this look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas, including an a couple of chances to see in-person performances, a new tenant bringing jobs to NWA, and the City of Rogers wants to hear from you.

A couple of weeks ago we mentioned that tickets were on sale for NWA Ballet Theatre’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Due to popular demand for tickets, Walton Arts Center has announced that they have added a date to the performance schedule. The show will now take place on March twelfth and thirteenth. Tickets are on sale right now. If you are considering attending, get your tickets before they’re gone.

Speaking of performance additions, Randall Shreve has now been added to an upcoming show at George’s Majestic Lounge. The show is on Friday and the headliner is a “Sting & the Police” tribute band and Randall has been added as the opener. George’s Majestic Lounge has several safety protocols in place including a limit to the tickets sold. So if you plan on going, now is the time to book your spot.

Just a couple months after ‘The Holler’ shut its doors in Bentonville’s 8th Street Market, a new tenant has announced it’s moving in. Loanpal, a point-of-sale platform company, will move in to the region and bring 100 new financial tech jobs. Loanpal Founder, Chairman, and CEO Hayes Barnard released a statement saying in part quote, “I am inspired to accelerate the growth of our company in Arkansas and look forward to making meaningful contributions in the heartland.” Loanpal is scheduled to open its Bentonville office in March.

The new Butterfield Stage at Railyard Park in downtown Rogers is getting ready to open later this Spring and they are also gearing up for a summer concert series and they want to hear from you! The City of Rogers is asking “what kind of music do you want to enjoy this summer?” You can go online right now and participate in a short survey to let them know who you would like to see perform at this new outdoor performance space.