Your child’s imagination can run wild at the “Let’s Imagine” Indoor Playground in Bentonville where they provide an engaging experience for children ages six months through six years of age. The experience is both enriching and entertaining along with an environment that is both comfortable and welcoming for parents and caregivers.

Watch as Good Day NWA’s Jaclyn House gets to experience the playground first-hand and learn of all the amenities “Let’s Imagine” has to offer.