FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A federal grand jury in the Western District of Arkansas returned an indictment on Tuesday charging a Lavaca man who owned or managed numerous diagnostic testing laboratories with health care fraud in connection with over $100 million dollars in false billings.

Billy Joe Taylor, 42, is charged with 16 counts of health care fraud, and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction in criminally derived property.