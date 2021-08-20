Live Music; An Author Talk; Crystal Bridges is Coming to a Library Near You – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by A & W.

If you’re looking for some music this weekend, we’ve got you covered. George’s Majestic Lounge has a ton of great local music including the band Arkansauce on Saturday night. Arkansauce brings their folk-bluegrass sound to the mainstage at George’s. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available now. You must be eighteen or older.

Here’s one for the River Valley and anyone who has access to Zoom. Happening virtually on Saturday, August 21, Bookish, the independent bookshop, will be hosting an author talk with Samuel Sanders who is the author of “Your Next Big Idea – Improve Your Creativity and Problem Solving.” Samuel will be exploring the Mind Mapping chapter of his book and guests are invited to watch and ask questions after the presentation. The event is set for six p-m on Saturday.

Speaking of virtual events, you can join Beer & Hymns on Sunday, August 22 as they virtually raise their glasses and their voices with some feel good songs. Beer and Hymns are always supporting a great cause and their charity for the month of August is the “Rampy MS Research Foundation” who bring encouragement to the world of those living with MS. To join the event, just find Beer and Hymns on social media or head to our website – we will have a link for you there.

Crystal Bridges has announced something exciting. They are bringing programming to a library near you. The “CB to You Mobile Art Lab” is a traveling pop-up art experience energizing the power of community through art. The mobile art lab will run from until December 20, with each stop on the tour providing four days of creativity and conversation. They’ll have everything from art kits, to story sharing, to live music provided by the non-profit Music Moves!