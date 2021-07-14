Live Music, Educational Opportunities, & Creative Play are Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Sunkist.

The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting several events this summer including a concert series. Happening on Wednesday, July 14 you can catch Mycah Kettner on guitar starting at 7:00 p.m. at Bentonville Brewing Company. If you miss this performance that’s ok. the Summer Series at Bentonville Brewing takes place every Wednesday. A few performances coming up include a string quartet, Richard Bobo, One Penny Shy and more.

Summer is the perfect time to visit the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, especially if you have little ones at home! The garden is hosting its Little Sprouts Program for preschoolers. Each week there will be stories, songs and crafts. Little Sprouts is taking place every Wednesday now through October. There are two sessions, one at 9:30 a.m. for infants to 2 year olds and another session at 10:30 a.m. geared towards 3 – 5 year olds. This program is free for garden members with a family membership. For non-members admission is $5 for kids 4 and older and $10 for adults.

Here’s another event for your family. It’s going to be another “Priceless Night” at the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. On Wednesdays, guests are able to visit the museum from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on a pay-as-you-wish basis. That’s thanks to a grant from the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation. If you are planning on attending “Priceless Nights,” you will need to reserve a ticket online in advance. Capacity is limited so, reserve your spot now.

Mark your calendars for an event on Saturday, July 17. Apple Seeds Teaching Farm is hosting Yoga and Breakfast on the Farm. This is a great way to start your morning with yoga followed by a light farm fresh breakfast. The class begins at 9:00 a.m. and lasts about an hour. You are asked to bring a mask, water bottle and mat.