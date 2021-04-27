Live Music & Family-Friendly Fun Return to Downtown Springdale

With amazing weather headed to downtown Springdale, the city knows just what to do to get you outside!

Watch as Executive Director of Downtown Springdale Alliance Jill Dabbs joins Good Day NWA with what you can expect at Live at Turnbow.

Live at Turnbow

Walter Turnbow Park | 106 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Future Dates: April 29 | May 27 I June 24 | July 29 | August 26 | September 30

These Events are Free and Open to the Public.

Live at Turnbow is Presented by Tyson Family Foundation, Engel & Volkers and CACHE

*Sponsored Content