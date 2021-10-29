Live Music in NWA; Spooky Treats; Golftoberfest Extended; Where to Drop Your Pumpkins for Composting – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7Up Mini Can Variety Pack.

Here’s some music for your weekend. In their first gig since February 2020. Ultra Suede will take the stage for George’s Happy Hour on Friday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Ultra Suede has a twenty-five year plus history of playing hit songs that you can groove to. The doors open at 5:00 p.m. and tickets are just $8 dollars. Then on Saturday, October 30 our friends from the 90’s music cover band “Dial Up” will be performing at JJ’s Live. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. for that show. The VIP boxes have sold out, but general admission tickets are available for $10.

Celebrate the Halloween season at Walmart with a hauntingly fun stroll down Spooky Street. Enjoy sweet treats, frights that delight, and a ghoulishly good time for the whole family. The event is happening at the Rogers Walmart Supercenter at Pleasant Crossing by appointment only today from two to ten p-m and Saturday and Sunday from noon to eight p-m. You can find details about this event as well as several other Halloween events HERE.

Due to the inclement weather we’ve been experiencing recently, the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas has decided to extend their popular Golftoberfest fundraiser to Sunday, October 31. Grab some friends as the weather turns nicer this weekend and head to either Golf Mountain in Lowell and Gator Golf in Fayetteville. Your participation on this event supports families right here in Northwest Arkansas.

After Halloween, the city of Fayetteville is encouraging you to not just throw away your pumpkins. Instead, you can bring them to one of the City’s 24-7 food waste drop-off locations, so they can be turned into nutrient rich compost that can be purchased by residents for their garden. If you choose to dispose of them on your own property, the city advises smashing them so animals can eat them more easily and they remind you that pumpkin seeds are wonderful for deer and other animals.