Live Music; LPGA Golf Eyes Return; Halloween-Themed Bar | Happening in NWA

The LPGA had such a good time in Rogers last month, it’s already planned its next trip back to the region. The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P and G will return to Pinnacle Country Club next year… in September, once again. The tournament is set for September 19 – 25. This year the event celebrated its 15th anniversary in Northwest Arkansas.

If live music is your jam, the annual Hillberry Music Festival kicked off last night and continues through Sunday at the farm campground in Eureka Springs. There are multiple pass options available. You can camp or even just buy a day pass to check it out. They are returning to their in-person event this year, which means multiple stages, workshops, activities, and food and craft vendors.

It’s the time of year when all the ghouls come out. and Pinpoint Bar in Fayetteville is celebrating Halloween all month long with Arkansas’ only Halloween-themed pop up bar. The bar, usually known for it’s pinball, it transformed with several themed-areas, specialty cocktails, and a whole lot of fun. Nightmare on Block Street is happening right now and it culminates in a big party of Halloween weekend later this month.

Happening on Friday, October 8, you’re invited out to Mount Sequoyah to see Grammy-winner Larry Mitchell perform live. Doors open at 6:00 pm, music begins at 6:30 pm! This concert is outdoors at cottage circle, so bring your lawn chair, blanket, and picnic! This is your chance to see a fantastic award winning artist in the fresh air at Mount Sequoyah.