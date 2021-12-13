Live Music; Ornament Making; Gift Wrapping Party! – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Live music is happening tonight at Six-Twelve Coffee House and Bar and the musician is multi-instrumentalist Asher Perkins. If you’re free on Monday, December 13, Asher is a must-see class act. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. in Fayetteville.

Happening Tuesday, December 14 you have the opportunity to turn your beer can art into a holiday ornament. Ozark Beer Company in Rogers is hosting a Crafted Christmas Ornament Class from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You should note that it takes about forty minutes to complete your ornament, so plan to arrive by 7:00 p.m. Cost is $10 and the class is limited to 24 people.

Finally, that’s a wrap! Not on the holidays, we haven’t event gotten started yet. No, their is a (w)Rap Party happening at Tree House in Bentonville on Wednesday, December 15 starting at 4:00 p.m. If you don’t like wrapping presents but love rap music and local cider. Then you are invited to come out to listen to some rap hits and sip some cider while their Tree Elves wrap your presents. There is a three gift max for individuals.