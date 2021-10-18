Live Music, Theatre Classes, Film Festival News – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7Up Mini Can Variety Pack.

Looking to have some fun with your friends, head to Bentonville Brewing Company on Tuesday, October 19 for another Trivia Tuesday. The event happens outside on their patio and there is a prize for the first place team. The event takes place tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. and if you miss it this week, don’t worry, this is a weekly event happening every Tuesday.

If you missed the first round of Trike Theatre’s Fall Academy Classes and your young theatre enthusiast wants to get involved, you still have time. Trike has several classes that are set to kick off next week for kids that are in Pre-K all the way up to senior in high school. Plus, their popular Family Improv class (where the whole family spends a Saturday learning the art of improv) that still has some availability as well.

Fayetteville Roots has just put tickets on sale for a few upcoming concerts. These intimate concerts that take place at Roots H-Q always sell out, so you’ll want to get your tickets while there’s still time. Arlo McKinley will be performing on November 8th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 to see this country music singer-songwriter.

Fayetteville Film Fest has also made several announcements recently. They are returning to live, in-person events this year after holding a virtual festival last year. Passes are now on sale for the festival which will take place in and around the downtown Fayetteville Square November eleventh through the thirteenth. The festival is also looking for volunteers to add to the team! Volunteers serve as ushers, concessioners and event staff. Volunteers receive festival swag and free tickets to screenings.