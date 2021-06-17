Live Music, Theatre Memories, & a Dog Paw-ty – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Snapple Lemonade Variety Pack.

Ready for some live music? Let the soothing sounds of Melody Pond whisk you away on the evening of Thursday, June 17. They will be playing a set at Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville this evening beginning at six-thirty. We’ve had Melody Pond on the show several times. Candy and Emily are a duo of best friend singer-songwriters who have perfected their tight harmonies over the past decade that they’ve been playing together. Check them out this evening for a little pre-weekend, live music fun.

Here’s a reminder that Walton Arts Center is calling on the public to share your memories! 29 years ago, Walton Arts Center opened its doors, and they are celebrating the anniversary this year with the My Walton Arts Center campaign. This is a year-long initiative to collect memories from the public. These can be a favorite memory that you have of Walton Arts Center or why you consider Walton Arts Center your local theater.

Happening Friday, June 19is the second in Startup Junkie’s 2021 series titled The Journey of Black Entrepreneurship. This program will address the challenges faced by black entrepreneurs historically and still today. Solutions and ideas will be provided. Black Entrepreneurs, allies and advocates are all invited to the “zoom where it happens” tomorrow from noon to one. This month’s webinar will honor Juneteenth, where February’s event honored Black History Month and in August, the third event in the series is set to take place in August in honor of Women’s Equality Day.

Let’s hit “paws” for a second and talk about what’s being “un-leashed” at the Tontitown Farmers’ Market on Saturday, June 19. The Market is hosting their first ever Dog Paw-ty in the park. There will be coupons, samples, toys, door prizes, and even a few K-9 friendly competitions. All dogs must be on a leash in order to join the Paw-ty, which takes place as at the Farmers’ Market on Saturday, June 19 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Natural State Criterium Series is returning to Northwest Arkansas this summer. The series is four nights of races in July and August and the races begin with a coached clinic for beginners which will teach handling skills, proper racing etiquette and tactics. The event is set to take place on July 14 and 28, and August 11 and 18. Each race takes place in downtown Springdale and starts at 5 p.m. Riders can register now for the races and fees range from twenty to thirty dollars. The Natural State Criterium series premiered in 2017 and was originally hosted by Bike NWA. The Downtown Springdale Alliance is thrilled to bring it back for the summer of 2021.